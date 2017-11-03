Marcel Renata stomps his hands and legs emphatically as his rugby team does its trademark haka.

The Maori war cry is usually meant to instill fear in the opposition — but after Renata and his teammates performed it at the Musqueam First Nation, it was all smiles.

"We're growing the game of rugby," he told CBC News. "It's done a lot for me, it's done a lot for our country. It's cool to share."

The Maori All Blacks from New Zealand are known for being a little rough on the rugby field, but on Thursday, players showed their softer side.

Some young people from the Musqueam First Nation said it was an honour to run drills with the Maori All Blacks, and will be attending the Friday night game against Team Canada. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The team visited the Musqueam Nation ahead of its Friday night game against Team Canada at B.C. Place, running through drills with youth, and taking part in a gift exchange with elders.

"It's absolutely amazing for our kids to see world class athletes come to our community, to see how they conduct themselves," said Gordon Grant, an elected Musqueam councillor.

Team doctor Rawiri Durie, left, said similarities between the two groups run deep, with both having endured a long history of colonization. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Reflections

Both sides agree the two cultures share a lot in common.

"We share a similar history in terms of how we were colonized and suffered land loss and hardship as a result with it," said Rawiri Durie, the team's doctor.

Renata said the emphasis on respect for elders is another parallel between the two cultures.



Some members of the Musqueam Nation call it a sports community. Many youth are actively engaged in soccer and basketball. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

"We've got similar belief systems and values, it's really special," he said. "They even kind of look familiar."

Power of sport

Renata says the power of sport also helped bond the two groups on Thursday.

"As a kid, I never really got this opportunity to interact with professional athletes," said Renata. "For these kids, hopefully they can remember it for a long time."

Marcel Renata, alongside the rest of the team, sign autographs for Musqueam youth. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The Musqueam First Nation community centre is lined with sports trophies, most of which are prizes for basketball and soccer.

"We're typically a soccer community here in Musqueam, but we're trying to open their eyes to different avenues of sport," said Gordon.

"And hopefully rugby will be one of them."