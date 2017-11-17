A new exhibit at the Museum of Anthropology has brought together one of the world's largest collections of Salish blankets, according to MOA curator Susan Rowley.

The showcase is called The Fabric of our Land: Salish Weaving, and features dozens of intricately designed blankets, some contemporary and others nearly 200 years old.

Featured in the showcase are 10 of the earliest known blanket weavings by Salish peoples from the Pacific Northwest.

The exhibit at the MOA at UBC opens Nov. 19 and runs until April 2018.

​Musqueam First Nation weaver Debra Sparrow said the significance of these blankets coming back to Salish territory is heightened because the skill of textile weaving was lost by the Musquem community for two generations, before she and a small group took up the craft.

"When we're standing at our loom, we're not just making a blanket, we're making history. We're connecting with our people, and we're reflecting all the ways in which they existed."

​Musqueam First Nation weaver Debra Sparrow stands in front of a blanket, at left, that she weaved for the collection. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Traditional looms like the ones pictured here were used to create blankets made of fireweed plume, dogbane fibre and mountain goat wool. Guests to the museum will be able to interact with the looms at the exhibit.

On loan from Harvard University, not much is known about the blanket pictured below. The MOA says it may be from the Fraser Canyon, and arrived in Montreal before 1819. The materials woven together include woolly dog hair, plant fibres, bird down and animal skin.

According to the MOA, this piece is from the University of Helsinki, Finland. It was received in 1828 and the university believes it was collected by someone who worked in the Russian fur trade.

The construction of the blankets involved intricate weaving of fabrics, as pictured below. The colours are the result of dyes obtained from plants, trees, lichen, fungi, and the soil.

Collected between 1862 and 1870, this colourful blanket is from the San Juan Islands and made from mountain goat wool, woolly dog hair, human hair, and local and imported dyes. It's on loan from the University of Oxford.

This pure white weaving is on loan from the Perth Museum and Art Gallery in Scotland. Made of mountain goat wool, Rowley said it was originally collected from the Fort Langley area between 1828 and 1833.

On loan from Scotland, and also collected at Fort Langley between 1828 and 1833, zigzags and diamond motifs fill this blanket made from mountain goat wool, hemp, woolly dog and stinging nettle fibres.

While the exhibit does showcase a number of older blankets, there are also more than 20 weavings that date from the 1960s to now.