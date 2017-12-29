Abbotsford, B.C., residents are being urged to stay home if possible, and exercise extreme caution while driving as freezing rain continues pelt the region.

Sgt. Judy Bird with the Abbotsford Police said the conditions led to slushy, icy roads on Thursday night, and there is now black ice and debris from frozen trees on some roads.

"Please be careful traveling this morning. It is very slippery, there is black ice. Pedestrians should also be careful. It is slippery on the sidewalks and if you don't have to go out anywhere today, we're asking people to stay home," she said.

DriveBC reported that overnight there were multiple vehicle incidents along Highway 1 west of Lickman Road in Chilliwack due to slippery conditions. They have all since been cleared.

At one point, BC Hydro's website showed more than 10,000 people in the Fraser Valley were without power after Thursday night's ice storm caused widespread outages.

Good morning everyone! Please use caution while driving this morning. Some branches have fallen on the road due to the heavy ice and we have reports of black ice in certain areas. Be safe out there! — @AbbyPoliceDept