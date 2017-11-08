Muslims and Jews are planning to break bread and stereotypes in Victoria tonight.

The University of Victoria's Muslim and Jewish student associations, along with Hillel B.C., are hosting a multicultural dinner event in an effort to build relationships between members of different faith and cultural groups.

This is the second year that students from the two campus communities will come together to share a Middle Eastern feast. Last year, the dinner was only for Muslim or Jewish students, but the guest list for this year has expanded.

Guest list grows

'We thought it would be important to bring other faith and cultural groups as well," Asiyah Robinson, president of the UVic Muslim Student's Association told On The Island host Gregor Craigie.

"There's a lot going on in the world today and one of my personal beliefs is that, if people are being targeted, we need to band together and build support in a community," said Robinson.

Ora Stefanic, the Victoria director of Hillel B.C., said the expanded guest list is an indication that people from many backgrounds are trying to break down barriers and stereotypes.

"It is really easy to stay within your community but it does not get us anywhere," said Stefanic. "We need to learn about each other and accept one another, not just tolerate each other."

In the wake of hate

The dinner takes place one week before the university holds a public meeting to address racism on campus. The meeting comes after anti-Semitic posters were found on campus last month.

Stefanic hopes tonight's event will help decrease tension.

"We want to set a positive example for the Victoria community of how different minority groups can work together to bring about positive change in our community," she said.

The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. PT in the Student Union Building.

With files from On The Island.

