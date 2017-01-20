Family members from across Canada gathered in Prince George to ask for help finding 51-year-old Maxwell Harvey Mayling.

"We just want to know what happened to Max," pleaded Archer Pechawis, holding up a photo of his brother.

Pechawis came from Toronto for the conference while his mother traveled from Prince Albert, Sask. and long-time friend Carl Lehar drove down from Fort St. John.

​"[He'd] give the shirt right off his back," said Lehar. "Just an incredible guy."

Mayling's niece, Carson Pechawis, described her uncle as "a pillar in my life. He was always kind to me, a generous, amazing person."

Mayling loved his kids more than anything, say family members. He also loved fishing and working. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"We miss him so much," she said.

Mayling lived in Fort St. John until spring 2016 when he moved to Prince George.

He was last seen in late October 2016.

At first, police said they had no reason to suspect foul play but in January they announced the investigation had been handed over to the serious crimes unit and is being treated as a possible homicide.​

Maxwell Mayling's friend and family members hold photos of him. Police say no one has offered any information about what happened to Mayling. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

His red four-door Taurus was found in downtown Prince George after he went missing.

Prince George RCMP Supt. Warren Brown said police are confident somebody knows something about his disappearance, but so far no one has come forward.

Mayling is described as five feet nine inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes, salt-and-pepper hair and regularly wears glasses.

According to Cpl. Craig Douglass, Mayling had contact with police and had been found around drugs on numerous occasions, but he said "it's more bad associates" than any direct link to illegal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting 274637 using the keyword "pgtips."