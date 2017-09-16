A multi-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., early Saturday morning has sent three people to hospital.

It happened at the intersection of 128 Street and 76 Avenue just after 1 a.m. PT.

Police said they believe the patients have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Bryan Fedirchuk with Surrey RCMP traffic services said the vehicles were travelling fast and the crash could have been much worse.

"Theres no point in driving fast. Your'e not gonna get there any quicker," said Fedirchuck. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"I'll be honest, we got lucky nobody died," said Fedirchuk. "Was that a potential? Yes, a very good potential."

Fedirchuk says officers don't believe alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

The exact cause is under investigation.