Some political candidates try to become leader on big promises and party support.

Not Dianne Watts.

"For me to put out a costed platform going into a general election is simply inappropriate. You need caucus to be part of it. You need party members to be part of that, and you need British Columbians to be part of that," she said.

"I do things a little bit differently. That doesn't mean I don't have success and I don't get things done, because I do."

When Watts entered the B.C. Liberal leadership race, it was on the back of her undefeated run in politics — three terms as mayor of Surrey, high popularity ratings and one of the only Conservative Party candidates to win in Metro Vancouver in the 2015 federal election — and her call to bring a new vision and new voice to her party.

But as the campaign has gone on, rivals have grilled Watts on policy questions — an area she admits is a relative weakness.

"Am I going to know ever single public policy and program that's been put in over 16 years in the province? No. I'm not going to know that, I wouldn't expect to know that, because I was busy running a city and being in Ottawa."

Watts has aggressively pitched New Voice, New Vision, as her slogan while running for the Liberal leadership. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

'We have to connect better with people'

Watts does have a platform, one that promises "modern health-care infrastructure", prioritizing early childhood learning programs, increasing the housing supply and stopping the payment of dividends from Crown corporations to the provincial government.

However, it's her pledge to listen to voters that gets her most animated.

"I said this from the very beginning, that I was going to travel around B.C., I was going to listen to what British Columbians — not just our new members — had to say. And over and over and over again, it was the same theme: the government was not connecting to us, they weren't listening to us, and that was the first job I undertook," she said.

"We have to earn back the trust. We have to connect better with people and make sure we bring in the next generation and have something for them that connects with them. So, we've got work to do."

Defeating proportional representation is my #1 priority. I'm hellbent on ensuring we defeat it.#BCLib18 -team — @DianneWatts4BC

Vague on specifics

But ask Watts about specific pledges, and her answers aren't always direct.

Was her declaration that defeating the proportional representation referendum was her "No.1 priority" aligned with the priorities of British Columbians?

"Absolutely. When I put out my priority plan, that reflected the conversations I had right across British Columbia, with people in every corner of the province and yeah, absolutely, affordability on many fronts, not just housing," she said.

"ICBC was a big one, and premiums, so there was housing, there was affordability, transportation was huge, the economy, I mean in some areas the economy is booming. Others areas, mills are shutting down and people are out of work. We have to look in different regions as to how we're going to support communities."

On housing affordability, is there anything she would do to reduce demand?

"One of the things, as well, is the alignment of these municipal federal and provincial initiatives. When we look at adding, whether it's $1,200 or $1,500 to a unit, that goes to transportation, that's going to go directly to the consumer," she said.

"We've got the provincial government that has put in a great program, a first-time buyers' rebate. On the federal side, you've got the stress test, just upped at two per cent. So, they're all at cross-purposes, so what we need to do is make sure there's alignment on all those initiatives."

They may not be the tightest, most focused answers. But Watts has won enough elections to know what works for her — and what she hopes makes her the winning candidate on Saturday.

"I look at these platforms, well, one of them is 'I'm going to reduce taxes, I'm going to do this, I'm going to do that.' At the end of the day, you can't do any of that. You don't what you're going to inherit. You don't know when you're going to be back in government. And you certainly won't inherit the same environment that we gave the NDP. That does not instil trust," she said.

"What instils trust is looking and speaking to the issues that make a difference in people's lives."

Justin McElroy is profiling all six B.C. Liberal leadership candidates as the party prepares to vote for a new leader Feb. 3.