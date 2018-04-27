Watchdog aims to collect $4.7M from shady investment dealers after changes to B.C. law

Canada's investment industry regulator says new legislation in B.C. will give it the teeth it needs to collect millions of dollars in unpaid fines from financial wrongdoers.

The amendments to the Securities Act, introduced in the legislature last week, will allow the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association (MFDA) to use court orders to enforce penalties.

"This legislation will make a positive and crucial contribution to investor protection in B.C. It gives IIROC an important regulatory tool we need to deter wrongdoing in the investment industry," IIROC's president and CEO Andrew Kriegler said in a news release.

Rule-breakers in B.C. currently owe the regulator $4.7 million in unpaid fines dating back to 2008.

Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and P.E.I. already allow IIROC and MFDA to turn to the courts to enforce fines, and IIROC says it has seen higher rates of fine collection in those provinces. Manitoba introduced similar legislation last month.

According to IIROC, the amendments to B.C. law will particularly protect seniors, who are the largest source of complaints about shady investment deals. About 30 per cent of prosecutions involve seniors.

"Retirees in British Columbia need to trust that they — and their investments — are protected from rule-breakers who prey on older investors," said Laura Tamblyn Watts of CARP (formerly known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons).