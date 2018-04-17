Skip to Main Content
Washout closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Notifications

New

Washout closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Highway 33 east of Kelowna, B.C. is closed in both directions because of a washout this morning.

There is no estimate on how long road repairs will take

CBC News ·
Soil beneath a section of Highway 33 dropped away during a washout Tuesday morning. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Highway 33 east of Kelowna, B.C. is closed in both directions because of a washout this morning.

The washout is approximately 20 kilometres east of Kelowna on the highway that connects the city with B.C.'s Boundary region.

Traffic is being rerouted through Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road, although vehicles with oversized loads are not allowed on the detour, according to DriveBC.

"It appears the ground got over saturated and materials holding the road up have all washed down the drainage draw there," said Steve Sirett, district manager with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Crews are on scene and working to restore the highway.

There is no estimate on how long the repairs will take.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us