Washout closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Highway 33 east of Kelowna, B.C. is closed in both directions because of a washout this morning.

The washout is approximately 20 kilometres east of Kelowna on the highway that connects the city with B.C.'s Boundary region.

Traffic is being rerouted through Goudie Road and Cardinal Creek Road, although vehicles with oversized loads are not allowed on the detour, according to DriveBC.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy33</a> CLOSED over a 6.5-km stretch south of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kelowna</a> due to wash out. No injuries or vehicle damage. Higher than average snowpacks have increased mudslide/washout risk. Detour and updates via <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a>: <a href="https://t.co/xpSQfW7jjW">https://t.co/xpSQfW7jjW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z252vfyOGi">pic.twitter.com/Z252vfyOGi</a> —@TranBC

"It appears the ground got over saturated and materials holding the road up have all washed down the drainage draw there," said Steve Sirett, district manager with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Crews are on scene and working to restore the highway.

There is no estimate on how long the repairs will take.