North Shore Rescue say the search for an 18-year-old man from Federal Way, Washington has been called off after he was located safe and sound.

Yao Gu was thought to be missing in the Cypress Mountain Ski area after a Lexus he was driving sat for two nights in the Cypress parking lot.

NSR says it now appears Gu left the mountain in a different vehicle after becoming ill.

West Vancouver Police alerted NSR about the abandoned car at 3:00 a.m. PT this morning.

On Twitter, the West Vancouver Police reminded people to put a note on their car, if they leave it on the mountain overnight.