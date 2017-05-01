A Washington State school has cancelled a field trip to Victoria, B.C.

Kentlake High School band has made the trip for nearly two decades, but concern over crossing the border has put an end to the tradition.

The Kent School District cancelled international field trips last week, including the band's yearly appearance in the Victoria Day Parade.

District spokesperson Chris Loftis says it's to protect all students from not being able to re-enter the United States. That includes students who may be undocumented.

"You can't go on a field trip with 100 kids and come back with 99," he said.

Loftis calls it a tough, emotional decision. "There's some political issues. There's some folks who feel that this is overeacting. There's some folks who say no, this is a civil rights issue. Others say no, this is an overreaction to some confusing language from the White House and this will all blow over."

Jodi Mecham's son is in Kentlake's jazz, symphonic and pep bands and she says he was looking forward to the trip.

Mecham says the school board hasn't raised the issue about undocumented students and border crossings in the 18 years the school has been travelling to Victoria.

"Is it a political statement? I think it is. And I think there's a lot of fear, which they say there's not. I think there is fear there."

Mecham adds the trip is an important educational opportunity for students.

"To take these kids and allow them to do something different and kind of push themselves outside of their box. It makes them shine. They love it," she said.

Mecham thinks the school board should have discussed the issue with parents in the lead-up to the decision. And she hopes students will have a chance in the future to make the trip to Victoria.

The Kentlake High School band has taken part in the Victoria day Parade for the last 18 years

Victoria Tourism CEO Paul Nursey says confusion around border policies is nothing new.

"As a Canadian tourism industry, we've been dealing with it for decades," said Nursey.

At this point, he doesn't expect a major decline in tourism from the United States, as a result of perceived or actual border policy.

"But this is the first scenario that we've seen that's public. It's one of many school districts. So far, we haven't seen anything big," he added.

Kelly Kurta, the executive director of the Greater Victoria Festival Society, handles registration for the Victoria Day Parade.

She was disappointed to hear about the cancellation and hopes the board will change its mind.

"If those kids want to come, I said we will hold a spot, no matter what," said Kurta.

She listed several high school bands from Washington and Oregon still registered to take part in this year's parade. A group from the University of Washington is also expected to attend.

The Kent School District says it has no plans to reverse its decision.