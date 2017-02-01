High-risk sex offender Jeffrey Goddard is now living in Surrey, the B.C. Ministry of Justice said in a public notification issued Wednesday.

Goddard, 27, has a criminal history of offences against male youth and adults, the provincial corrections branch said in their warning.

"Goddard has maintained a pattern of sexual offending against male youth and adults and communicating via computer to lure male and female youth, in both an opportunistic and predatory manner," it read.

Goddard originally moved to Vancouver after being freed from jail in 2015. He has been convicted three times for sexual offences perpetrated against children. He also has other convictions for arson, mischief and violating the terms of his release.

Goddard's release is subject to close monitoring and 21 court-ordered conditions including:

A curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Not communicating with anyone under the age of 18.

Not going to parks, schools, community centres.

Not creating or accessing any social media accounts.

Not using smartphones or any device that can access the internet.

​