New traffic-calming speed bumps will be installed in four different locations in West Vancouver. (CBC)

Speed freaks on the North Shore will soon have an impediment to their enjoyment of uninhibited acceleration: the humble speed bump is making a return to West Vancouver.

The municipality banished speed bumps from its roads in 1987 as part of the district's official policy.

A council report on the subject suggests that at the time council may have directed staff to do so because of concerns they were a potential liability for low-clearance vehicles and bikes.

A district spokesperson said speed bumps at the time were narrow and high, and not well designed.

The report said the change was prompted by a community-driven desire to calm traffic and make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists, especially near crosswalks and schools.

The policy was repealed at a council meeting Monday night, and four new speed bumps are now being proposed in the following spots:

600 block of Burley Drive.

600 block of Inglewood Avenue.

6,000 block of Eagleridge Drive.

Westport Road at Marine Drive.

The report says the city will monitor traffic data to assess the effectiveness of the speed bumps.