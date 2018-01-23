Speed freaks on the North Shore will soon have an impediment to their enjoyment of uninhibited acceleration: the humble speed bump is making a return to West Vancouver.
The municipality banished speed bumps from its roads in 1987 as part of the district's official policy.
A council report on the subject suggests that at the time council may have directed staff to do so because of concerns they were a potential liability for low-clearance vehicles and bikes.
A district spokesperson said speed bumps at the time were narrow and high, and not well designed.
The report said the change was prompted by a community-driven desire to calm traffic and make roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists, especially near crosswalks and schools.
The policy was repealed at a council meeting Monday night, and four new speed bumps are now being proposed in the following spots:
- 600 block of Burley Drive.
- 600 block of Inglewood Avenue.
- 6,000 block of Eagleridge Drive.
- Westport Road at Marine Drive.
The report says the city will monitor traffic data to assess the effectiveness of the speed bumps.