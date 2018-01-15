A "pulse" of warm air from near Hawaii hit Canada's Arctic Sunday, moving across coastal British Columbia and driving temperatures to unseasonable highs.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said storms would likely follow as the warmth moved inland toward the Prairie provinces.

"It's interesting to see such an amount of warmth come in on a pulse like this," he said. "It's very unusual."

The two warmest spots in the country Sunday were Solander Island, west of Vancouver Island and Kindakun Island, off of Haida Gwaii. Environment Canada measured temperatures of 18.3 C in both locations.

Melting snow on a Whitehorse street Sunday. Unseasonably warm weather from the Pacific Ocean hit parts of Northern Canada and the Prairies over the weekend. (CBC)

Near-record highs for Prince Rupert, Whitehorse

Despite being unseasonably warm, only one record was set: Bella Bella on B.C.'s Central Coast reached 13.2 C, beating the previous record of 13 C set in 2004.

Whitehorse, Yukon, recorded a high of 6.7, shy of the 2013 record of 9.0 set in 2013.

Prince Rupert, B.C., was the warmest city in western Canada when it hit 12.1 Sunday afternoon, making it the fourth warmest Jan. 14 on record.

A stunning day here in #PrinceRupert. Can't believe it's January! (Should note, Environment Canada says it's only 10°C, not the 21°C according to my vehicle.) #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/87J2gGSUA2 — @CCallaghanNews

Although some thermometers in the city showed temperatures near 20, official numbers are those recorded at Environment Canada's weather station at the airport.

The warmest city in the country was St. John's, N.L., at 13.6, which has experienced several stretches of unusual warmth this winter.

Castellan said B.C.'s coast could expect storms to follow as the warm air pushed inland.

Warm weather headed inland

Meanwhile, cities in the B.C. interior, Alberta and Saskatchewan can expect temperatures to register above zero this week, unusual for this time of year.

"It's only going to be on the weekend that we see temperatures bounce back down to normal," Castellan said.