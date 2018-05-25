B.C. will see warmer than normal summer
The good news? It's going to be a warm, dry summer.
The bad news? It's going to be a warm, dry summer. And that means an increased risk of wildfires.
After a long and wet spring, CBC Vancouver meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe says the long range outlook for much of B.C. is warmer than normal.
Environment Canada has released its forecast for May, June and July and most of the country, including B.C. has a 40 per cent or above probability of seeing temperatures that are above normal.
"The next month's rainfall will be crucial in determining how bad our fire season is but certainly not a good start," she said.
Summers in B.C. are getting hotter and drier with climate — a trend that Wagstaffe says will continue. While it's possible to get colder than average seasons, she says the baseline is shifting, so that hot and dry summers are the new normal.
The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System has also released its seasonal forecast map, which predicts that most of the southern half of B.C. will be more vulnerable than normal to wildfire throughout June, July and August.
The seasonal wildfire forecasts use information from the same long range forecasts issued by Environment Canada to help give a sense of how severe the upcoming wildfire season might be," said Wagstaffe.
Those seasonal wildfire forecasts are then used in the daily fire danger rating updates — an invaluable tool that helps forest fire teams assess how fast fires can start and spread.
