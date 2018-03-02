Wanted man caught in Surrey with stash of weapons

Metro Vancouver Transit Police have caught a man with a Canada-wide warrant and found a stash of suspicious items in his vehicle during a routine patrol.

According to police, Albert Edgar Fontaine, 42, was pulled over in the 100 block of 132 Street in Surrey on Feb. 5 because his vehicle did not have proper insurance.

Fontaine provided an alias and a fake ID, but officers discovered he had a Canada-wide warrant and took him into custody.

After the arrest, it is alleged that numerous knives, a machete, a baseball bat, a wig, ski masks, handcuffs, a set of brass knuckles and a replica handgun were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Fontaine's warrant was related to charges of kidnapping and use of an imitation firearm in 2016 in Penticton.

He is also a suspended driver who is not allowed to own weapons.

Fontaine is now facing numerous charges in Surrey Provincial Court.