You're invited to tour a place some people might find, well, a little trashy: the Vancouver landfill in Delta, B.C.

The City of Vancouver is inviting all and sundry to go behind the scenes at its Delta landfill site to find out what happens to garbage and green waste after it gets picked up.

Lynn Belanger, manager of the City of Vancouver's transfer and landfill operations team, says the landfill serves all of Metro Vancouver and processes about 750,000 tonnes of garbage a year.

Belanger says the region is trying to cut down on waste levels, but it can be challenging with increased population and economic growth.

"Right now, we really need to, as a society, take a hard look at what we do," Belanger said. "The more that we can reduce, recycle and divert waste, we can make this resource last a lot longer."

The open house takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT at 5400, 72nd Street, Delta.

Participants can take a guided bus tour of the premises, take in the education displays, and children can participate in face-painting and craft-making.

With files from Margaret Gallagher