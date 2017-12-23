After more than 50 years of service and BC Ferries has pulled the Queen of Burnaby from its fleet and is auctioning the boat to the highest bidder.

The vessel is currently listed on govdeals.com with a starting bid of $5,000. There is a caveat, though, that the ship no longer be used for sailing and can only be purchased for parts or to sit static.

According to BC Ferries, the successful buyer must provide evidence that they will perform an environmentally safe dismantling and recycling of the ship.

The new owner will also need to tow the ship from its current location at BC Ferries' maintenance facility in Richmond.

BC Ferries spent over $3 million maintaining and repairing the ferry during its final year of service, but the ship is no longer considered seaworthy. It contains hazardous material, including asbestos, and has a leaky propeller.

The Queen of Burnaby averaged 54 sailings per week between Comox and Powell River before it was replaced in May.

This is the second time the Queen of Burnaby has been on the auction block. It was posted previously for $400,000 and did not sell.

Bidding for the boat will close at 12 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Walk through retired BC Ferries MV Queen of Burnaby on its final day of service. #Video by CS16 Productions.... https://t.co/ihUO7NTM9q — @DuaneBurnett



