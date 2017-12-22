Students and staff at Walnut Grove Secondary in Langley, B.C., transformed their school into a slightly warmer version of the North Pole on Friday.

There were Christmas trees, musical performances and even a puppy petting station.

"A lot of work has gone into today," said Grade 10 student Caitlin Bush.

"We've been working on it for over a month."

Throughout the day, students were encouraged to visit a variety of activity stations that ranged from photos with Santa to a game where competitors were timed to see who could gift wrap their friends the fastest.

Good cause

To participate in an activity, students were encouraged to make a small donation.



The proceeds are going to a handful of charities, including the B.C. SPCA.

Bush and her friends are collecting money for a local youth homeless shelter.

"There's a lot of people who, for Christmas, they're going to be on the streets with nowhere to go, with nothing to eat, with no family to be with," she said.

The group has spent countless hours fundraising for the shelter and they put together a video to raise awareness for homelessness.

"I've always been so privileged in my life and I feel like I take that for granted way too often," said Bush's friend Amara Depradine.

"Some people don't have all the privileges I have, so I wanted to help."

At the end of the school day, the students hadn't counted the money yet.

"I hope it's in the hundreds of dollars," Bush said.