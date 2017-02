AWOL–laby, no more.

A pet wallaby that went missing earlier this week has been reunited with its owners and is safe at home.

Langley RCMP said the "very friendly" animal was found on Saturday.

It was first reported missing after someone spotted it near 222 Street and 56 Avenue around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police were called, but the little creature disappeared into the trees before officers could catch it.

Cpl. Holly Largy wasn't able to say exactly how police were able to capture the animal.