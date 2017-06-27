A horse-drawn wagon overturned on a steep embankment west of Williams Lake on Tuesday afternoon, injuring six people.

The carriage, which is part of the annual Xeni Gwet'in wagon trip, lost control in Farwell Canyon, according to reports from the Williams Lake Tribune. RCMP have confirmed they are on the scene along with paramedics.

The six injured people are generally in stable condition, Libby Brown of B.C. Emergency Health Services said. One ambulance was on scene and several more were en route as of 5 p.m.

The Tribune is reporting that six horses may be seriously injured or dead.

The wagon trip is an eight-day journey from the First Nation's territory in the Nemiah Valley to the Williams Lake Stampede.