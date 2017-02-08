A group of students at the University of Victoria have found a different way of eating on a student budget, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Members of Vulture Culture harvest leftover food on trays to create free meals.

The group holds regular meetings at the Mystic Market, a campus cafeteria, to collect food and discuss food waste.

"We are promoting food sharing and food recovery through an inclusive environment," said group member Megan Dewar.

"It takes people some time. But we find once people sit down and have their first satisfying meal that was free and delicious and we saved food from the waste stream, they get over it pretty quick."

Another group member, Nicole Cymerys, says there is a specific technique to gathering food.

Vulture Culture has started a petition for a permanent food-sharing table at the University of Victoria. (Vulture Culture/Facebook)

"We call it tray-raiding. So, it's the process of going thorough the trays where people have put their leftover food on. Then, we find what is still available to be eaten," Cymerys said.

"We look for things that aren't wet and haven't been visibly eaten. So, fries are always our gateway to tray-raiding food, because they are very easy to snack on and grab. Pastas are another easy one and salads. We usually avoid things such as soup."

Risks not that high, group says

In response to concerns about exposure to germs, Cymers says she has never become ill after "tray-raiding".

"We like to trust people, that they also don't eat super gross," Cymers said.

"So, we believe the risks aren't as high as people think. Everyone is just conditioned through growing up, only take the food you have touched.

"It is still perfectly edible food, just someone couldn't fit it in their tummy."

However, "tray-raiding" does raise concerns for a food safety expert. Massimo Marcone is a professor in the department of food science at the University of Guelph.

"Anytime you are dealing with food waste, we don't know if the food has come in contact with someone's mouth," Marcone said.

"Of course there are communicable diseases that can be spread through food. So one needs to be careful that these foods may be contaminated."

Vulture Culture was founded earlier this year, and they recently started a petition for a permanent food sharing table at the Mystic Market.

Nicole Cymerys and Megan Dewar encourage discussions about food waste as part of Vulture Culture. (Nicole Crescenzi/CBC)

With files from Nicole Crescenzi