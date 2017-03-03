The Vancouver School Board's lone trustee will release an executive summary of the investigation into staff bullying and harassment allegations at 10:30 a.m. PT Friday.

Last September WorkSafe BC began investigating claims of bullying and a toxic work environment at the VSB office after six senior managers were reported to be on medical leave.

Lone trustee Dianne Turner was appointed to the job after Education Minister Mike Bernier fired the 9 elected Vancouver school trustees.

The workplace claims came amidst the ongoing conflict between the VSB's elected trustees and the provincial education ministry over funding.

