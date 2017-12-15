​Vancouver police have issued a public warning after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger on Dec. 13 around 8:30 p.m PT. near Everett Crowley Park in the southeast corner of the city.

Police are also asking that two people who stopped the attack and helped the victim come forward.

A woman in her 20s was grabbed from behind by a man with a knife and pushed backward into the bushes where she was sexually assaulted until the couple, who had been walking with their dog, intervened and scared the attacker off.

The victim had been walking on Matheson Crescent toward SE Marine Drive.

"We are thankful that this couple were there to help stop the assault," said Const. Jason Doucette.

"They stayed with the victim to ensure her safety and even helped her get home. Unfortunately, we haven't had an opportunity to speak with them, as we don't even know their names. It's very important to our investigation that they come forward."

The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 40 years old, approximately five-foot-seven, 170 pounds, with an athletic build. He was wearing a tight black t-shirt, black pants and had his face covered.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident contact the VPD's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.