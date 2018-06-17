VPD searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Vancouver police are searching for 92-year-old Ting Leung, who has been missing since the evening of June 13.

Leung suffers from dementia and hearing loss.

He is described as an Asian male, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and is balding with grey hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, dark blue jacket, and light grey boots. He walks with an aluminum cane that has a blue cloth handle.

Leung is known to frequent the Carnegie Centre Library, as well as several casinos by means of public transportation.

Anyone who sees Leung is asked to stay with him and call 911.