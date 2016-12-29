Vancouver police chief addresses investigation LIVE0:00

Vancouver Police Detective Constable James Fisher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation, one count of sexual assault, one count of breach of trust and one count of attempt to obstruct justice, according to court documents obtained by CBC News.

Fisher is a veteran officer who received the 2015 Chief Constable Unit Citation for extraordinary dedication for his part in the VPD's Counter Exploitation Unit's investigation into a child trafficking case.

