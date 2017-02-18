Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in locating an alleged assault victim who may be in need of medical attention.

Officers say witnesses heard a woman scream on the city's west side around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Onlookers reported seeing her lying on the pavement in the south lane of West 10th Avenue near Alder Street, according to a police statement.

#VPD asking for public's help to find the victim of an assault https://t.co/NfpaliBHkn who may be injured and need medical attention. — @VancouverPD

Sgt. Randy Fincham said a man was seen striking the woman repeatedly before pulling her into a silver-coloured, luxury model sedan.

Police were called to the scene but the vehicle fled before officers arrived. The car, suspect and victim have not been located.

The alleged victim is described as:

White and in her early 20s.

Slender build.

Long, straight, platinum-blonde hair with bangs.

Wearing a neutral-coloured top and a black skirt.

The suspect is described as:

White and in his 30s.

Medium build.

Clean shaven with slicked back dark hair.

Well-dressed, wearing a long black trench coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers.