Volunteers in Brackendale, B.C., counted an additional 287 bald eagles during an annual census of the birds this year, countering 10-year lows in their numbers.

The Howe Sound community south of Whistler has one of North America's largest concentration of wintering bald eagles, which feed off of salmon in the nearby Squamish River.

Volunteers this year counted 698 eagles, compared to 411 last year.

Last year, the eagle numbers were the lowest they have been in the 32-year history of the count. Organizers blamed the lack of salmon for the drop in numbers.

Still, organizers warn that the count isn't a scientific process. They say the approximately 60 volunteers can be hampered by various factors, including poor weather conditions.

Vanessa Isnardy, the WildSafeBC community coordinator for Squamish, said this year, cloudy conditions may have helped the count because it kept the eagles closer to the ground and thus more visible.

Despite potential methodology flaws due to changes in conditions, organizers say they're hopeful the increase is a good sign.

Because the eagle count is so tied to the salmon run, they say it's indicative not only of what's happening in the skies but also of conditions in the region's rivers.

Isnardy said the eagle count peaked in 1994 when a total of 3,769 birds were observed. But, for the most part, in the past 10 years numbers have remained below 1,000.

People come from all over the world to see the birds as part of the annual Brackendale Eagle Festival.