Meagan Louis has never met Traci Genereaux, but she's is canvassing the streets of Vernon, B.C., looking for people who have.

"We're going to gently ask people if they can help us, if they can help Traci and her family," said Louis.

The 18-year-old was last seen in Vernon May 29. Her remains were identified by RCMP this week as having been found on a farm near Salmon Arm.

Traci Genereaux was 18 when she went missing in May 2017. (RCMP)

No charges have been laid, and Mounties won't say how Genereoux died, only that her cause of death is considered suspicious.

RCMP are asking anyone who might have information leading up to the teen's disappearance to call the police tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

The search for information Louis is spearheading is separate from the police investigation, but she hopes to turn up something that will help officers.

"We're wanting to help the police with their timeline of the day that Traci disappeared."

Other missing women

Genereaux was one of at least five women who have been missing since early 2016 in the region.

Mounties have cautioned against speculating about a connection between the human remains on the farm and the other missing women but say they are in contact with their families.

Clockwise from L: Ashley Simpson (ashleysimpson.com); Caitlin Potts (RCMP); Deanna Wertz (RCMP)

"By doing this, we are just saying that is unacceptable to have that many missing women in a two year span. It's frightening; it's scary; it's unacceptable," said Louis.

Louis doesn't have a personal connection to Genereux but has a cousin who has been missing in Regina, Sask., since 2007.

"While I can't help her over there, I can help her here as much has I can."

Still searching farm

Investigators are still combing through the now snow-covered 24 acre property where Genereaux's remains were found Oct. 21.

RCMP say additional resources and equipment have been brought in to facilitate the police work. No timeline has been given for when the search will be completed.



RCMP search a property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road, about 25 kilometres south of Salmon Arm. (CBC)

Curtis Sagmoen, the man whose family farm is at the centre of the search, appeared in court last Thursday on firearms charges in relation to an incident earlier this year.

Sagmoen, 36, is accused of threatening a woman with a shotgun on Aug. 28. He's charged with multiple firearms offences and disguising his face with a mask in relation to the incident.

Police believe the alleged victim was a sex worker who had arranged a meeting with a man near Salmon River Road, using a website popular among escorts. An RCMP statement said she escaped unharmed.