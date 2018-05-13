Amid Hawaii's volcano eruption, B.C.-born mother battles daughter's cancer

It's been a difficult year for Kelowna-born Tara Holitzki and her family.

Holitzki moved to Hawaii 21 years ago, and lives there still with her husband and children. The family's home is in Fern Acres on the Big Island.

In April, the family received terrible news when their 12-year-old daughter Cody was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Since then, Holitzki and Cody have travelled to the state capital, Honolulu, once or twice a week for chemotherapy treatments.

On May 3, they were flying to the capital when the Kilauea volcano on the Big Island erupted.

Her husband Mike stayed behind with their other children.

'She's hanging in there'

"It all happened pretty fast," said Holitzki.

Holitzki and her husband, a firefighter, knew from recent earthquakes that an eruption could be imminent. Mike Holitzki and his fire crew were near the volcano when it erupted

"He was down there when it erupted. He said the eruption sounded like a jet engine with all the gases coming out of the ground," said Holitzki.

Now, Holitzki and Cody are staying in Honolulu and have been advised by medical practitioners not to return to the Big Island for some time due to compromised air quality.

"She's hanging in there," said Holitzki, speaking of her daughter.

Mike is at home looking after their other children.

While dozens of homes have been destroyed on the Big Island, Holitzki said they're lucky because their home is about a half-hour drive uphill from the eruption zone.

Widespread destruction

The initial eruption was accompanied by many sustained earthquakes and roughly 2,000 people have been forced to flee their homes to escape the lava flow.

"It's really devastating for the people that live down there, I really feel for them," said Holitzki.

Their friends and family back in Kelowna are worried for them as well, she said.

"They've seen us through hurricanes, other eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis so they think it's time for us to come home," said Holitzki.

"We've wanted to come home for a while ... You never know."

With files from Daybreak South