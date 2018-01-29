It's been one year since a deadly attack on a Quebec mosque and a local advocacy group is organizing a vigil to remember those who died, urging Vancouverites to take action against racism.

The attack last year left six Muslim men dead and 19 others wounded. Fatima Ahmed, co-founder of the non-profit Voices of Muslim Women, said there is a misconception that racism is not an issue in this country.

"We do have Islamophobic acts on the rise in Canada and it's definitely a cause for concern that we should all be vigilant for," she told CBC Early Edition host Stephen Quinn.

The cousin of one of her friends died in the attack.

"It makes you realize that it might have happened at the other end of the country, but we are all connected," Ahmed said.

Just a couple months ago in Vancouver, a Muslim teenage girl was attacked on the SkyTrain. The attack was allegedly preceded by a racist rant.

Ahmed saw the 18-year-old a couple of days after the incident.

"She was sporting a black eye," she said. "It was unbelievable that something like that escalated to the point of violence."

Fatima Ahmed says Monday night's vigil is a call for Vancouverites to take action against racism. (Voices of Muslim Women)

'A polarization'

That attack on the SkyTrain, like the one on the mosque, generated an outpouring of support for the victims.

"We are seeing a shift, almost a polarization, where we've got people on both ends that feel very strongly," Ahmed said.

Promises from politicians and pledges of support are important but, Ahmed said, she wants to see more follow-up action taken against those who spew hate-filled or racist speech.

"The leadership hasn't been strong enough and unequivocal enough to say that 'no, there is no space for these voices,'" she said. "It's important to not become complacent."

The vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the Quebec mosque attack takes place at 7 p.m. Monday at the Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque in Vancouver.

With files from The Early Edition.