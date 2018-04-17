Vision Vancouver demands action on political donation 'loophole'

Vision Vancouver is asking the province to close what they say is a "loophole" allowing municipal political parties to accept corporate and union donations.

In a release, Vision said it wants enforcement of "the spirit of the legislation to remove big money from municipal politics."

The call came after the Non-Partisan Association said it plans to take corporate and union donations for non-election expenses. Elections BC said Monday that was allowed by the current rules.

But Vision co-chair Michael Haack said in a statement, "The spirit of the legislation introduced last fall is clear: there is no scenario where municipal parties can accept corporate donations."

Late last year, the province introduced a ban on corporate and union donations to municipal politicians and limited individuals to $1,200 in donations per year to the campaign of any one candidate or local political party.

'We've complied with those rules'

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson is aware of the NPA's stance on corporate donations despite what he called "the clear intent of the legislation."

"I know she's looking at that," Eby said.

NPA President Gregory Baker said his party has always followed the rules when it comes to donations and Elections BC has affirmed as much.

"They've advised us in writing what we can do and can't do," Baker said. "We've complied with those rules and we have every intention of doing that."

Baker said the party needs the contributions to keep lights on, pay office staff and generally keep afloat.

He said the NPA has not yet accepted any corporate or union donations.

With files from Justin McElroy