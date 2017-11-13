A large crowd is expected to turn out tonight for a candlelight vigil to honour fallen Abbotsford police officer Const. John Davidson.

Davidson was fatally shot Nov. 6 while trying to arrest a suspect who had allegedly opened fire in the parking lot of a shopping centre.

The vigil will take place at 6:00 pm PT at Mt. Lehman Centre in Abbotsford.

Members of the public and first responders from around the world are expected to join Davidson's family for a full regimental funeral Nov 19 at 1:00 pm PT at the Abbotsford Centre.

Hundreds of mourners gathered on overpasses and along Highway 1 last week to honour Davidson as his motorcade travelled from Vancouver General Hospital to an Abbotsford funeral home.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, of Alberta has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Davidson.