Victoria youth suffers 'potentially life-altering injuries' after playground robbery

Victoria police are issuing a warning to the public after a robbery at a playground ended in a youth suffering "potentially life-altering injuries."

According to a release, officers were called to the Quadra Heights Playground in the 3100-block of Adler Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim, a male youth, reported that he and a friend were in the playground when two other men approached and took their longboards. When the victim approached the two men who had taken their longboards, he was assaulted with a weapon.

Police said he is in hospital with non-life-threatening, but potentially life-altering injuries. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the injury.

Distinctive longboard

The suspects are described as two male youths, approximately 15 and 16 years old, around five feet three inches tall. One of the suspects was wearing a red hat at the time of the incident.

One of the longboards that was stolen is distinctive — described as a full-sized board, with dark grey grip tape on top with a circular black and white sticker in the middle. The underside is described as a dark blue, white, grey and aquamarine pattern, with a smaller black circular sticker.

According to police, witnesses report that a man offered to help the victim as he lay on the ground, but did not remain on the scene. Victoria police are now asking him to contact them.

If you have any information about this incident, recognize this longboard, or believe you may know the suspects' identities, please call our non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.