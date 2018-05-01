Victoria woman facing risky Zika birth makes plea to allow fiancé into Canada

A Victoria woman is making a passionate plea to the Canadian government to allow her fiancé into the country for the potentially risky birth of their first child.

Canadian Eloise Patmore, 22, and her Jamaican fiancé Charles Frost, 26, fell in love three years ago when the two of them worked for the same company.

Patmore is now eight months pregnant but Frost can't come to Canada for their baby's birth because he was denied a visitor's visa.

"If I start to cry about it, I won't stop," Patmore said. "So, I just try and remain level headed. And we are just basically going to keep trying [for a visa] until the baby comes."

Eloise Patmore and Charles Frost met three years ago when both were working for the same company. (Submitted by Eloise Patmore)

Zika complication

Complicating matters is the fact Patmore, who has lived and worked extensively in the Caribbean, has tested positive for the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne virus common in the region linked to a number of birth defects.

Patmore's doctors say while her baby has not tested positive for the infection, the health risks mean she cannot leave the province.

"We went to see a specialist [and] it looks like our baby is developing normally," Patmore said.

"However, she does say that there isn't enough research done on the virus to be able to confirm that she won't be born with Zika."

Visa refused

Documents from the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration say Frost was refused a visitor's visa into the country because of his family ties in Canada and his limited financial means due to the fact he is a student.

Patmore says she understands Canada need to have certain policies in place to let people in but insists her fiancé has no intention of overstaying his visit.

"He had many, many reference letters on his application," she said. "It just seems a bit perplexing that this would still not be enough proof that he is a person of morality and integrity and doesn't need a reason to leave."

Furthermore, she says Frost will need to return to the country to finish his degree and complete the obligations of his government scholarship.

"He's not intending to move to Canada anytime soon," she said.

Eloise Patmore's Jamaican fiancé Charles Frost has been denied a visitor's visa to Canada. 7:38

Petitioning for a reversal

Patmore has enlisted the help of her local member of Parliament, Murray Rankin, and started a video campaign in order to convince Canada's immigration minister to reverse the decision and get Frost to Canada.

In addition to petitioning the immigration minister, the couple has also retained an immigration lawyer.

The department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada did not provide a direct comment on the case, saying it requires consent from Frost to release any information due to privacy concerns.

In the meantime, Patmore says the couple is preparing for the possibility Frost won't be by her side during the birth.

"He's going to [miss] out on the birth experience and he's going [miss] out on the first few days and weeks of her life and we're going to have spend thousands of dollars travelling to a different country just so that he can meet his own daughter," she said.

"It really doesn't seem fair."

With files from On the Island and CHEK