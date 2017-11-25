On a farm in rural Saanich in the Victoria area, crews were putting the finishing touches on a holiday-season spectacle this week.

Rob Galey, owner of Galey Farms, gave All Points West host Jason D'Souza a sneak peek at the Galey Farms float for the 36th Island Farms Santa's Light Parade, which starts at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Galey Farms' huge, elaborate floats have been a highlight among the dozens of brightly lit entries in the annual event.

Two decades experience

Galey has been building them for nearly two decades. He said this is the biggest yet, at more than 24 metres in length.

Hidden from view in a warehouse on the farm property, the Polar Express-themed creation was far from complete just days before the parade. But Galey wasn't worried.

"The way I've learned to work is you do your hard-wiring first," he said.

"Make sure you know where all your connections are and everything, so in case of troubleshooting I actually have different zones on these floats.

"After we've zoned everything then we do the decorative stuff after that."

The float will feature the farm's miniature passenger train, a log cabin, lights, and bears, with dancers from the Stages dance company.

As well, Galey said, "Hopefully by this afternoon Rudolph (the reindeer) will be flying over the top of the truck."

CBC Radio One will be there

CBC Radio One will also join the 36th annual Island Farms Santa Claus Light Parade.

The Island Farms Santa's Light Parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday Nov. 25 on Government Street at Belleville Street and continues to Herald Street.