Victoria Police are seeking a suspect they believe stalked and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl inside a shopping mall.

Police say the male suspect followed two girls inside the Bay Centre just after noon on Sunday, waited until they were alone and then assaulted one of the girls.

He then ran from the mall and was seen changing his appearance as he fled, according to police.

The victim was physically unharmed.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian or Aboriginal male.

40 years of age.

Average height with a medium build.

Short facial hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognizes the man to come forward.