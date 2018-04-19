Victoria police officer who spent 30 years in a coma laid to rest Thursday

Police officers from across Canada and the U.S. will gather in Victoria Thursday to say goodbye to one of their own.

Const. Ian Jordan died last week after spending more than 30 years in a mostly unresponsive state.

Jordan was working for the Victoria Police Department in September 1987, when he was badly injured in a crash with another police cruiser as both officers raced toward an emergency call.

Hilary Jordan said doctors could never tell her if her husband was conscious and unable to communicate or if the responses he showed were simply reflexes.