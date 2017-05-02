Former Victoria Eagles pitcher Nick Pivetta made his Major League Baseball debut — and lost — but that didn't seem to faze his mother.

Carolyn Gregg jumped on a plane to Los Angeles with 15 friends and family to watch her son's dream come true as he started at pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The bleachers weren't full, but Gregg's heart was bursting the entire time.

In an interview with CBC's All Points West host Robyn Burns, Gregg didn't mention the score once.

"There was a lot of tears, there was a lot of emotion, there was a lot of not breathing, heart pounding," she said.

The Lambrick Park Secondary alumnus lost 5-3 to the Dodgers, striking out five players in as many innings. He also allowed nine hits, two runs, a walk and a home run.

Mom knows best

Pivetta was pulled up from the Phillies' triple-A affiliate team to fill the rotating pitcher position last minute, after Aaron Nola suffered a lower back sprain.

"I've pictured it his whole life, I really have. I've always thought he had talent. He's always had that commitment and that strength to be able to play this game, even when things got tough," said Gregg.

Gregg and her husband have supported their son along his journey, going to as many games as possible, even spending a month in Florida this spring during training camp.

Sunday's game was a whirlwind for the family, who flew down last minute and were given prime seats by the Phillies: first row, behind first base.

"Honestly at times I felt like I could just reach out and touch him," said Gregg.

"I don't even think I took a breath for several innings."

Uncertain future

When it was all said and done, there was time enough for a quick hug and moment of encouragement before the team took off to Chicago for a four-game series.

"We'll connect with him in a couple of days, give him time to do his own processing of this big step that he's taken and we'll see how he's doing then," said Gregg.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound pitcher has played for the Victoria Eagles and HarbourCats and represented Team Canada at the World Baseball Classic in March.

Pivetta was drafted in 2013 by the Washington Nationals and then traded to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Phillies' triple-A affiliate, before Sunday's debut.

It's not clear when fans will get to see Pivetta on the mound again but he is currently listed in the Phillies' active roster.

Thank you @baseballcanada @WBCBaseball for an amazing experience it was honour playing for my country and playing with this great team🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/I94NpmqZYx — @Npivetta27

With files from CBC Radio One's All Points West