Victoria police are urging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a family reported that their child had been given a package of marijuana gummies while trick-or-treating.

Officers were called to the 100-block of Simcoe Street in Victoria's James Bay neighbourhood after parents spotted the candy, which indicated on the packaging that it contained cannabis and should be kept away from children.

The child also reported receiving a protein bar and peanuts from the same residence.

Officers attended the residence that the parents believed the gummies came from and spoke with the occupant.

According to a release from Victoria RCMP, officers determined "the occupant appeared to not be aware of safe Halloween practices," and may not have been aware of what had been handed out.

The resident was instructed not to hand out any more candy and to turn out the lights in the front of the house to deter further trick-or-treaters.

Officers are urging parents, particularly those who went trick-or-treating in the 100-block of Simcoe Street in the James Bay neighbourhood to check all of their children's candy.

If anything out of the ordinary is found, contact Victoria Police at (250) 995-7654.