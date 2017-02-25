The eldest son of a Victoria-area man slain in Mexico found support but no clear answers on a trip to the place where his father died three months ago.

Daniel Corbett, 23, visited both his father's temporary grave and also the prison where the B.C. man accused of killing him is being held.

Local authorities say Roger Corbett died from blood loss after he was stabbed in a residence in the beachside town of Chicxulub Puerto.

Brian Slater, a Victoria man known as a friend and sometimes employee of Corbett, is charged in the death.

Roger Corbett was visiting friend Brian Slater at this house in the beach town of Chicxulub Puerto when he died, according to police. (Daniel Corbett)

Daniel Corbett said he is "searching for the truth to bring justice to my father.

"I wanted to use that trip down to Mexico to give my family and my brothers and everyone else involved a clear update towards what is actually taking place and where the trial stands," he said.

Corbett said Canadian consular staff and Mexican justice officials were supportive, promising him full disclosure of information on the case when the investigation is complete.

Roger Corbett owned a painting company in Victoria that employed up to 50 people. (Daniel Corbett)

However details remain scant: "That there was a minor argument that escalated quickly into a very tragic situation," he said.

"We're still waiting to hear the accused's story."

Corbett said he was unable to meet Slater at but felt "comfortable" seeing the prison where he is being held.

"My sympathy does go out to his family but I do want to remain proactive in making sure justice is served for my father because the accused did make a choice, and it did happen in a different country" he said.

Daniel Corbett (centre-rear) said his main concern is to ensure financial security for his three younger brothers. (Corbett family)

After his father's death Corbett left his job in Vancouver and moved back to Vancouver Island to wind up the legal and financial affairs of his father, who died without a will.

Corbett said his biggest concern is financial security for his three younger brothers, all under the age of 16.

"At this point we're trying to protect my brothers' inheritance," he said.

Daniel Corbett said his father is interred in this temporary grave in the city of Merida until legal proceedings are over. (Daniel Corbett)

He has launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for travel to Mexico for the legal proceedings as well as support for the siblings.

"My parents have always told me you can either be a victim or a survivor and I choose to be a survivor through this," Corbett said.