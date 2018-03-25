Victoria man wanted in criminal harassment case

Victoria police are asking for help in finding a man who they say may pose a threat to the public.

Christopher Elliott, 27, is wanted for breaching his conditions in an ongoing criminal harassment investigation.

Police describe Elliott as white with a slender build and thick brown hair. He's five-foot-two and has a goatee with stubble.

Police warn that Elliott may have changed his appearance by shaving his head and goatee.

Elliott has often been spotted in downtown Victoria, including the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Police say they need to locate Elliott as soon as possible and are following up on numerous tips.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police at (250) 995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.