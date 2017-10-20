A 31-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a car while walking in on a sidewalk in Saanich.

Khushal Rana was rushed to hospital on Wednesday with life-threatening injuries after a black SUV left Gorge Road and hit the father and husband.

The vehicle came to a stop in the bushes of a park beside the road. Saanich Police say the 25-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Rana was on his way to his shift at the Sizzling Tandoor restaurant after celebrating his four-year-old son's birthday, said general manager Kirn Bawa.

"Due to the way he was caught under the vehicle, they have had to amputate a leg, but other than that he's still just battling for his life," Bawa said.

Saanich Police continue to investigate why this black SUV left the road. (Chek News)

The restaurant is covering immediate living expenses for the family who are recent immigrants to Canada from India.

Bawa said restaurant staff and patrons are also pulling together to support his wife — who is pregnant with twins.

"There is a lot of selflessness in this world and people are really showing it right now," she said.

An online fundraising campaign set up for Rana's family has raised nearly $12,000.

Saanich Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who saw it.