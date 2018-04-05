Victoria looks to dial down noisy reverse alarms for service vehicles

Most of us have encountered a large garbage truck in a small downtown ally backing up, accompanied by the loud "beep, beep beep" sound to alert pedestrians and vehicles.

But some downtown Victoria residents are fed up with the noise.

On Thursday, Victoria city councillors Margaret Lucas and Charlayne Thornton-Joe introduced a motion, asking staff to look into the feasibility of Victoria service vehicles halting the beeps by using an alternative alert system instead.

The Victoria Downtown Residents Association also submitted a letter to the mayor and council applauding the motion.

Increase in complaints

In addition, Lucas said she and Thorton-Joe have received multiple letters and emails from many residents of the downtown area complaining about the noise.

"They have asked us ... to find out whether there is something we can do to change those back-up beepers especially in the early morning hours and the late night," Lucas said.

"They're finding it difficult to enjoy the downtown living when they hear those on a regular basis."

Victoria City council has agreed to look into whether or not city service vehicles should change the alert system they use when backing up. 7:22

And while Lucas agrees that noises are unavoidable when living downtown, she points to other places that have updated the reverse alarms on vehicles.

The University of Victoria updated its service vehicles in 2015 with new technology that emits a hissing noise that is a lower decibel and also more direct.

Meanwhile, WorkSafeBC says many employers are switching their alarms to a broadband alarm or white noise system for safety reasons, noting that some workers are so used to the beeps they block them out.

City council unanimously agreed to have staff look into the issue. They expect the report back in early June.

With files from All Points West