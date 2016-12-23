They are stars of animated films and social media, but the real-life ring-tailed lemur is in danger of extinction, according to a study co-authored by a University of Victoria anthropologist and primatologist.

Lisa Gould co-authored a new study entitled "Going, Going, Gone … Is the Iconic Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta) Headed for Imminent Extirpation?"

Gould told On the Island host Gregor Craigie that the researchers concluded there are only a couple of thousand of the animals surviving in the wild.

"I don't really have a lot of optimism because of what we found," Gould said.

Primatologist Lisa Gould views a lemur in the wild. She said habitat destruction is the biggest factor in the decline of the ring-tailed lemur population. (Lisa Gould)

"They have disappeared in a whole host of areas where they used to be found."

That includes three of the six national parks in Madagascar where they were known to live within the past two decades.

"There are areas in the other three national parks where they might exist, in very rugged terrain which is very difficult to get to," she said.

The researchers found the largest numbers of ring-tailed lemurs surviving in forest 'fragments' of under 20 hectares, like this one. (Lisa Gould)

"However there's been a real increase since about the last six or seven years in both hunting for the illegal bush meat trade, capture for the pet trade and the most important variable is habitat destruction."

Gould said slash-and-burn agricultural practices are responsible for much of the habitat loss.

Outside the national parks, several small forested areas have about 1,000 ring-tailed lemurs, she said. Those include areas where tourists can still see them.

Lisa Gould said further study is needed with drones and other tools that can confirm whether ring-tailed lemur populations remain in particularly remote and inaccessible areas of Madagascar. (Lisa Gould)

"There are more ring-tailed lemurs in captivity, in zoos, than there are in the wild now," Gould said.

"Do we really just want a future where animals are only seen in captivity?"

With files from Sterling Eyford