The body of a man wearing kayaking gear was found on a popular beach in Victoria on Tuesday.

Following the discovery of the body on the beach area of Gonzales Park, the victim's vehicle was found in the parking lot of Oak Bay Marina.

Authorities believe the man launched his kayak from the marina. He had not been reported missing.

The rough waters off Gonzales Beach were searched by helicopter and rescue boat Tuesday but Victoria police said they don't believe anyone else was injured.

Police said no further details will be released until next of kin are notified.

With files from CHEK News.