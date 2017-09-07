A group of avid cycling grandmothers will pedal across Vancouver Island this week to raise funds for grandmothers who are caring for children orphaned by the continuing AIDS epidemic in Africa.

Rose Mary Ormerod, the ride chair of Victoria Grandmothers for Africa, has done the route eight times herself in the past. This year, she said, it's a little bit different.

"In recognition of us raising a million dollars since our inception 11 years ago, the City of Victoria has declared Sept. 10, the day that we arrive, as Grandmother-to-Grandmother Day," Ormerod told Gregor Craigie, host of On The Island.

The group of women will head off from Campbell River on Friday morning and cycle 275 kilometres over three days to the B.C. Legislature in Victoria. The money raised by the ride will be sent to women in sub-Saharan Africa who are supporting grandchildren orphaned by the AIDS epidemic.

"There are over three million children living in Africa with HIV/AIDS and the numbers are increasing," Ormerod said.

She said, even though it's not on the forefront of the news anymore — superseded by reports of other disasters around the world — the crisis is not close to being resolved.

"It's something that we mustn't forget," Ormerod said. "These orphans and, in particular, the grandmothers who are supporting these orphans, still need our help."

Raising funds and support

The money raised is used to buy things such as food, school uniforms, tuition and loans to start small businesses.

For Ormerod, who lived in the region herself before moving to Victoria, the issue is particularly close to heart.

She said the ride is not just about raising funds, but also connecting with other grandmothers and showing support.

"There is that saying 'a burden shared is half a burden,' and that is so true," she said. "We can give them support in a number of ways — shelter, food, clothing — but by having support and knowing that the burden is shared, they are developing the strength and confidence to ask and expect basic human rights from their government."

Victoria Grandmothers for Africa is one of more than 250 groups in Canada raising funds for the Grandmother-to-Grandmother campaign by the Stephen Lewis Foundation. A celebration will be held at the B.C. Legislature on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to welcome the grandmothers back from their ride.

With files from On The Island.