A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision has left people living on boats in Victoria's Gorge Waterway with an uncertain future.

This week, the court ruled the City of Victoria can regulate the Gorge and can set limits on how long people can moor in its waters. It's given them until May 7 to get their affairs in order, after which the city bylaw ordering them out will take effect.

"Where are they going to go?" liveaboard Richard Patterson, told All Points West producer Liz McArthur.

"This and other places that are relatively safe [for mooring] are disappearing, because people who live on land who want nothing to do with the water, don't want boats on the water, for some reason."

The city estimates there are about 17 boats in the Gorge at any time, and there are about six full-time residents. (Megan Thomas)

Patterson says other places he can moor his boat for free are exposed to the open ocean, which is more dangerous because of winds and waves.

He says the "whims" of city officials mean people like him are getting "pushed around" unfairly.

Some people living on the water, he says, have no other housing options.

'Extremely sensitive ecosystem'

Patterson says he started living on a boat because he was facing poverty and too-high rents.

He grew to love the quiet, the community and seeing the paddlers and kayakers who he says share the waterway with the liveaboards amicably.

He says there have never been problems with the coast guard and boaters aren't damaging the environment.

Victoria city clerk Chris Coates, however, says there are concerns.

"Certainly, the most pressing issue in the Gorge Waterway is there has been a lot of work done to restore it over time," he said.

"It is an extremely sensitive ecosystem where eelgrass is prevalent in many areas."

He says the raising and lowering of anchors could be damaging to the eelgrass at the base of much of the ecological activity and there is uncertainty as to the long-term impact liveaboards could be having on the waterway.

Appeal considered

Coates says outreach workers have been trying to find housing for the liveaboards, but Patterson says those efforts have not been helpful.

The city, Coates says, will not be providing any assistance "at this time" for maintaining or storing the boats of the people living in the Gorge.

Patterson says people living on boats are considering an appeal.

