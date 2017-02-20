The City of Victoria is taking action against illegally moored boats in the Gorge waterway after limited success in persuading occupants to move voluntarily.

City clerk Chris Coates told On the Island host Gregor Craigie that notices are being served to about 15 boats anchored in the tidal inlet that connects Victoria Harbour to Portage Inlet.

The notices advise boat owners of city plans to seek an injunction to enforce zoning regulations that prohibit long-term moorage.

"There's notice served on those folks and then they have 21 days to respond as to whether they're going to comply or whether they want to challenge the city on the injunction," Coates said.

About half the boat owners have been served the notice. So far none has responded to the ultimatum, he said.

In December of 2015, an oil leak from a sunken vessel in the Gorge increased pressure on the city to take action on derelict and live-aboard boats in the narrow inlet. (CHEK)

At least seven of the boats are occupied "with some degree of regularity," Coates said.

Seven other boats and their occupants left voluntary.

"They went elsewhere. We're not especially clear where that is," Coates said.

"We did our best to connect them with services on land for alternative housing," he said.

Victoria's bylaw banning overnight moorage was passed in August 2015.

The city then applied for and received a licence of occupation from the province, which allowed it to enforce the bylaw.

Concerns about the boats include environmental impact on sensitive eel grass habitat as well as on salmon and whale populations.

As well, residents living along the Gorge have complained about noise, garbage and dumping of sewage by boat occupants.

With files from On the Island.

