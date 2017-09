The filmmakers behind a comedic web series in B.C. are facing fierce backlash after they tried to tackle economic disparity with ticket prices.

Organizers for the Victoria premier of "Building the Room" used "justice pricing" when tickets went on sale last week, with white males being charged $20, while others paid $10.

Sid Mohammed, a spokesperson for the production, says organizers wanted to address the fact that white males tend to have more purchasing power than other demographics.

But he says they received a "huge amount" of backlash on the pricing, including emailed death threats and accusations that the practice was racist and constituted discrimination.

Organizers have responded by lowering the admission price for white males to $15 and announcing that any profits from the door will be donated to the Native Friendship Centre of Victoria and the Victoria Pride Society.

'We've had a lot of support'

Mohammed says he appreciates the community's engagement on the subject and doesn't believe it will overshadow the show's premier later this month.

"We don't think the people we want at the event are particularly angry about this," he said.

"We've had a lot of support — it's been quieter, for sure — but we've had a lot of support for this pricing model."

Constructive critiques have helped improve the model and organizers aren't taking the death threats seriously, Mohammed said.

"It's part of change-making. I think a lot of people who make change receive this kind of negative attention," he said.

The idea of gender-based pricing isn't new.

Earlier this year, a cafe in Australia made headlines around the world for introducing an 18 per cent surcharge for men, representing the gap in wages between men and women.

The cafe donated the proceeds to women's charities.

Despite the uproar, Mohammed said he plans to continue pursuing what he calls "justice pricing."

"We're going to keep pushing forward and trying to make this better and better so the community can enjoy a great show and enjoy it in a way that they feel good about the dollars they're spending," he said.